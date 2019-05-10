Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Nicola Gilberthorpe cared for 17-year-old Luke, who has complex medical and behavioural needs

A carer who stole £450 from a disabled teenager's family was arrested after her employer tried to book show tickets and noticed her bank card was missing.

Nicola Gilberthorpe, of Cockett, Swansea, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft at Swansea Magistrates' Court.

The 47-year-old was ordered to repay the £450.

Clare Lucignoli employed Gilberthorpe to support her son Luke, 17, who has complex medical and behavioural needs, at their Swansea home.

After the sentencing, Ms Lucignoli said she was "devastated and angry".

She added: "This money is not just my money but Luke's money. This is a person who Luke too has grown attached to.

"She was on such a level with him they always had a laugh she even came away on a mini break with us.

"I'm disgusted she could do this."

When Ms Lucignoli went to book tickets for a show, she noticed her card was missing and called her bank.

They told her it had been used at a cash machine 10 minutes after Gilberthorpe had left her home.

Later that afternoon the carer - who is also known as Nicola Hibbert - was arrested after she assisted Luke on the school run.

Gilberthorpe was also sentenced to complete 250 hours of unpaid work.