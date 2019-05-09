Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Mohamed Megherbi's body was discovered last November in woodland

A man has admitted killing his friend with a sword and burning his body in a wood because he insulted his mother.

Kane Burns denied murdering Mohamed Megherbi but at his trial, the 26-year-old pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the "skeletonised" remains of Mr Megherbi, 24, were found in a shallow grave on 30 November last year.

Burns, of Llanedeyrn in Cardiff, will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Mr Megherbi's remains were found in woodland by police, almost two months after being reported missing after he was last seen in the Roath area of Cardiff on 9 October.

Search teams found spades and what "looked like the lower bones of a human leg" when combing an area near Pentwyn Leisure Centre.

Prosecutor Michael Jones QC told the trial Mr Megherbi, who was originally from Algeria, "had received catastrophic and fatal head injuries at the hand of this defendant".

Image caption Kane Burns denied murdering Mohamed Megherbi, but admitted a lesser charge of manslaughter

Jurors were told neighbours described hearing "loud banging" and arguing between two men at Burns' flat.

After the commotion, Burns bought lighter fluid and matches at a nearby petrol station, returning twice to buy bleach, paper towels and more lighter fluid.

In an unrelated raid on his flat, police spotted blood on the furniture and blinds, samples of which matched Mr Megherbi.

A 2ft (61cm) sword was found in the wooded area near Mr Megherbi's body and police also found an axe, "large rusty machete" and Taser at Burns's home.

Mr Jones said forensic anthropologists concluded Mr Megherbi's skull fractures were consistent with a sharp impact from an object such as a machete, axe or cleaver.

Jurors heard Burns told a friend: "I stabbed him up because he was saying stuff about my mother."

Mr Jones said Burns took great efforts to "dispose and bury the body in a shallow grave in a woodland".