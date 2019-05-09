Image copyright Mick Lobb/Geograph Image caption The 1,000-bed University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff opened in 1971

A man has been injured in a fire on a ward at Wales' largest hospital.

He is being treated after the small blaze at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales, the UK's third largest university hospital, which is now out.

Other patients from the cardiothoracic surgery ward and a neighbouring ward were evacuated in the early hours of Thursday and "were unharmed".

South Wales Fire officers are now investigating the "isolated" blaze in a side room of ward C5 South.

Cardiff and Wales University Health Board said: "Patients from C5 North have returned to the ward where it is business as usual.

"While patients form C5 South remain in another area of the hospital."

Crews were called just after 06:15 BST. Fire investigators and officers from South Wales Police remain at the 1,000-bed hospital site as they investigate the blaze.