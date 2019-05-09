Wales

Nelson murder probe as woman found dead

  • 9 May 2019
Image caption The body of the woman was found at a property in High Street in Nelson in Wednesday

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at a property in south Wales.

A 70-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday at about 10:30 BST as police treat the 67-year-old woman's death as suspicious.

Emergency crews found her unresponsive at a property in High Street in Nelson, Caerphilly county.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a man is in police custody.

Gwent Police are investigating and have appealed for information "that could help their enquiries".

