Man charged after PC struck by car in Wrexham
- 8 May 2019
A man has been charged after a police officer was injured when he was struck by a car in Wrexham.
He allegedly failed to stop after the crash on the A483 Ruthin Road junction on Sunday at 17:00 BST.
North Wales Police said officers tried to stop a BMW 3 series car, but the PC was hit "as the driver of the vehicle attempted to run from it".
A 22-year-old man was charged with several offences including assault and dangerous driving.
He was due to appear before magistrates on Wednesday.