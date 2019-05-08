Three day centres will close in the south Wales valleys despite concerns about the impact on elderly and vulnerable people.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council bosses blamed rising costs and low use in Gelli, Maerdy and Williamstown.

The local authority will keep one day centre open at Gilfach Goch, proving hot meals and activities to over-50s.

The council is moving towards having community hubs offering a range of services under one roof.

The council said it would cost £500,000 to maintain the four buildings over the next five years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Plaid Cymru councillor Larraine Jones presented a petition and spoke against the Labour leadership's proposals, saying Gelli was one of the most deprived areas of Wales.

"The council says it has no legal duty to provide day centres but it certainly has a moral duty," she said.

"I ask cabinet to invest more energy and commitment to improving [the Gelli day centre] and the number of residents who use it will increase."

Image copyright Google Image caption Teify House in Maerdy needs nearly £200.000 worth of repairs, the council said

Jack Harries, a Labour councillor for Maerdy, was disappointed at the closure of his local day centre at Teify House.

"To say I am totally gutted is an understatement but I understand the reasons why," he said.

"When you lay the figures out this is money we can't possibly fathom."

A report to councillors showed the net cost per meal served in the Maerdy day centre was £21, and the building needed £193,000 worth of repairs.

Maureen Webber, deputy leader of the council, said the current buildings were "not fit for purpose" while the new community hubs would benefit people of all ages.

"Nobody wants to close them but we want alternative provision that we can all go to and we can all enjoy," she said.