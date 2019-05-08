Image copyright Sam Hobson/WWF Image caption Sam Hobson witnessed rescuers putting their lives at risk to save this bird's life

A photographer who took an image of a gannet trapped in a net says a tiny island eight miles off the coast of Wales has become a "living hell" for the birds living there.

Sam Hobson captured the moment on RSPB Grassholm Island, off Pembrokeshire.

His photograph was used in a WWF photo series which illustrates natural problems highlighted in a UN report.

The report found one million animal and plant species are now threatened with extinction due to humans.

Image caption RSPB Grassholm Island lies eight miles off the coast and is home to a colony of gannets

The Global Assessment report, compiled by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), runs to 1,800 pages.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) gallery calls on world leaders to "act now and save our planet" in response to the IPBES report.

Mr Hobson, a Bristol-based wildlife photographer, captured the image when he went along on a rescue mission to cut free entangled birds.

The missions are led annually by Greg and Lisa Morgan, RSPB wardens for nearby Ramsey Island.

Mr Hobson said gannets flew out to sea and pick up seaweed for nesting, but that also comes with a lot of plastic material, with an estimated 20 tonnes of plastic on the 26.5-acre (10.72-hectare) island.

"The gannets line their nests with these manmade plastic fibres and their nests become death-traps, entangling adult birds and juveniles as they develop inside the nest," Mr Hobson said.

"This panicked adult gannet struggled as it dangled from a cliff side, with ropes twisted around its neck like a hangman's noose.

"The brave volunteers risked their own lives to creep to the edge of the cliff top and rescue this bird from its death sentence."

The WWF said Wales was "one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world with hundreds of species at risk of disappearing".