Around 100 "county lines" networks are supplying drugs into Welsh communities, according to the director general of the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Lynne Owens said officers were working hard to tackle them, but more resources were needed to combat the volume of serious and organised crime.

Barnardo's Cymru said vulnerable young people in Wales were being groomed by criminal gangs.

The Home Office has been asked to comment.

County lines sees gangs from cities such as London, Liverpool and Birmingham sell drugs in suburbs, towns and coastal areas, often recruiting local people, including teenagers.

The UK security minister, Ben Wallace, is in Newport on Thursday to discuss the recently launched serious and organised crime strategy, alongside representatives from the Welsh Government and police forces.

He is expected to warn that high-level criminals are as active in rural villages as they are in cities.

'Crime is changing'

The Home Office announced on Wednesday that South Wales Police will receive an extra £1.2m from the £100m Serious Violence Fund.

But Ms Owens told BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales programme: "We know the whole of the public sector has been impacted by a reduction in funding."

"The volume and complexity of serious and organised crime is changing and therefore that needs investing in local police forces, in a regional capacity and the National Crime Agency."

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Harrison Coe from Birmingham was jailed for taking a 14-year-old boy to sell drugs in Llanelli

The Home Office event in Newport will also highlight early intervention work in Wales aimed at diverting young people away from organised crime, including a project led by Barnardo's in the city.

Sarah Wallace, director of Barnardo's Cymru, said: "There are far fewer diversionary and support activities in our communities, whether they be rural or cities, and things cost - so to go to do activities they often cost.

"We need to be able to provide those free activities for any child or young person to access of a weekend or evening and austerity is playing its part.

"Our communities, our families are struggling, they are much poorer and therefore they are not seeing the same opportunities they may have once seen for their futures, so we have to change that."

She said some of the most vulnerable young people in Wales, such as those not engaging in school, are being groomed into criminal activity.

Cost of organised crime Organised crime type Social & economic cost (£bn) Drugs 20 Economic crime 8.4 Child sexual exploitation 2.3 Slavery & human trafficking 2.3 Organised acquisitive crime 1.54 Other 0.93 Cyber-crime 0.83 Firearms 0.19 Organised immigration crime 0.07

Charities St Giles Trust and Barnardo's are also working with children of secondary-school age who have been identified as being at risk. Barnardo's also provides support for their families.

The Welsh Government said it was committed to making the country safer through joint action and saidiIts Families First programme supports parents and guardians.