Image caption John Garner, 51, admits killing his partner Teresa Garner

A man killed his partner with a hammer in a "ferocious attack" before ringing 999 and telling the operator he had murdered her, a court heard.

John Garner, 51, admits killing Teresa Garner in the bathroom of the house they shared near Holywell, Flintshire, on 24 October last year.

Mold Crown Court heard the "countdown" to her death began after he heard she was in contact with a man she was with 17 years ago and had a daughter.

Mr Garner denies a charge of murder.

The court heard he claimed he had no recollection of what happened, but he admits manslaughter.

Prosecutor John Philpotts told jurors Mr Garner was told by a neighbour that he had seen 46-year-old Miss Garner talking to Stuart Jones four days before her death.

The court heard Mr Garner then told another friend and neighbour he had discovered an "intimate" text message from Mr Jones on his partner's phone.

Mr Philpotts said Mr Garner had commented to his friend that he knew "what to do".

Image caption Police were called to the home the couple shared

The court heard that Mr Garner killed his partner in a "sustained and ferocious attack" in an assault which began on the landing of the house but ended in the bathroom.

Miss Garner had 16 separate head wounds, the jury heard.

The court was played a recording of the 999 call he made shortly afterwards in which he told the operator: "I think I've murdered my missus."

Mr Philpotts told the court Mr Garner armed himself with the hammer before the attack.

Jurors heard he had appeared drunk when police arrived at the scene, and he later told a custody nurse he knew what he had done and that he would not turn the clock back.

But during police interviews, Mr Garner said he had no recollection of the attack.

Giving evidence, Mr Jones told the jury that he and Teresa Garner began texting each other arrangements regarding their daughter, but also reminiscenced about the past.

He described the texts as "banter" and sometimes "flirty".

The trial continues.