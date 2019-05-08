Image copyright Barratt Homes Image caption The development will transform the former industrial site on the banks of the Wye (outlined in red)

Plans to build 345 houses at a former shipyard in Chepstow have been backed by Monmouthshire councillors.

The Fairfield Mabey site will include up to 25 affordable homes.

Developers Barratt said three distinct areas - New Chepstow, The Steelyard and Hardwick Cliffs - would pay homage to the site's industrial heritage.

Conservative councillor Louise Brown praised the scheme but raised the issue of extra traffic since the Severn Bridge tolls were scrapped.

The development will include a riverside park, a link to the Wales Coastal Path, leisure facilities and offices, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Jez Becker, a Liberal Democrat councillor representing Chepstow, said that the scheme was "lacking in a lot of what was promised", such as a home for the Severn Princess car ferry.

However, he added that it still had many benefits that the people of the town would "absolutely love".

David Dovey, a Conservative councillor, said the scheme was "an incredibly important opportunity" which would boost the area's prosperity.