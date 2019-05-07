Image copyright Alan Thomson Image caption Extinction Rebellion protestors sit outside Biffa gates on Tuesday morning

A decision is due later on proposals for a waste incinerator plant in Llansamlet near Swansea.

Protestors gathered on Tuesday morning outside the gates of the company Biffa, which is behind the project.

Thousands of people have opposed the plans and those living near the site say "the only real escape" from pollution would be to move away.

Biffa insist pollution levels would be below those set by UK air quality standards.

Image copyright Alan Thomson Image caption Banners have been placed on the gates to the Biffa site

The Welsh Government, which was asked to step in, says it is a decision for the local authority.

Swansea Council's planning committee has been recommended to approve the proposal, but more than 2,500 objection letters were sent in during a public consultation.

The incinerator would replace an unused warehouse on Swansea Enterprise Park.

It would process 21,000 tonnes of non-hazardous waste that would otherwise go to landfill in Merthyr Tydfil, according to Biffa, and would create about 10 construction jobs, and 15 full-time jobs.

