Man charged after girl, six, hit by car in Splott, Cardiff
- 6 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with a hit-and-run crash that injured a six-year-old girl.
The girl was hit by a car on Moorhead Road, Splott, Cardiff, on Saturday at about 20:00 BST.
The man, 28, is accused of driving while disqualified, causing serious injury whilst driving while disqualified, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance.
He will appear before magistrates in Cardiff on Monday.
The girl is being treated in hospital.