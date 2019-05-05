One dead after motorbike and car collide at Llanbister
5 May 2019
A person has been killed in a collision between a motorcycle and car in mid-Wales.
The crash happened on the A483 at Llanbister in Powys at about 12:35 BST.
Police are appealing for information about the crash between an Aprilia Dorsoduro motorcycle and a grey Volkswagen Touran.
The road remains closed in both directions between Llanbister and Llananno.