Body recovered after glider crash in Blaenau Ffestiniog
- 5 May 2019
A body has been recovered after a glider crashed in north Wales, police said.
Officers said the glider was found in the Blaenau Ffestiniog area, Gwynedd.
North Wales Police said they were contacted on Saturday evening when the glider failed to return as planned.
The scene was preserved overnight and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch are also in attendance.