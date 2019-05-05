Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Moorhead Close, in Splott, on Saturday evening

A young girl has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run incident in Cardiff.

Police said she was hit by a red car on Moorhead Close, in Splott, between 19:30 and 20:00 BST on Saturday, and it failed to stop at the scene.

The girl was taken to the University Hospital of Wales.

South Wales Police appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information about who was driving the car to come forward.