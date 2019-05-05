Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Grand Avenue in Ely late on Saturday afternoon

A man changing a car tyre at the roadside has been left with serious injuries by a hit-and-run driver.

A vehicle struck the individual and failed to stop following the incident in Cardiff on Saturday.

The 46-year-old motorist was hit by a white car on Grand Avenue in the Ely area of the city at about 17:25 BST.

South Wales Police has appealed for any witnesses or dashcam footage of the incident, as they try to identify those responsible.