Image copyright Family photo Image caption Teresa Garner suffered 16 head wounds in a "ferocious" hammer attack

Three former partners of a man accused of murdering the mother of two of his children in a hammer attack told a court he was also violent towards them.

John Garner admits killing Teresa Garner, 46, in their home at Pen-y-ffordd, Flintshire, but denies murder.

She suffered 16 head wounds following an attack on 24 October last year.

One ex-partner said Mr Garner, 51, beat her badly to the face and another told Mold Crown Court he attacked and threatened to kill her.

A third told jurors he dragged her downstairs by her hair when she was eight months pregnant.

Prosecutor John Philpotts said the "countdown" to Ms Garner's death in the "sustained and ferocious" attack began after Mr Garner heard she was in contact with a man she was with 17 years ago and had a daughter with.

Image caption John Garner admits killing his partner Teresa Garner

The court was played a recording of the 999 call Mr Garner made in which he said "I think I've murdered my missus", though he later said he did not recall the incident.

Karen Rushton told the court she was with Mr Garner for eight years, and he was violent more than once.

She said he put a cigarette out on her face but claimed it was an accident and also beat her badly to the face when she wanted to go to her work's Christmas party.

On another occasion, she told jurors he pointed an air rifle at her and he ordered her to make cheese on toast.

She said she had not mentioned it to anyone until the police visited her after the death of Ms Garner.

Image caption Police were called to the home the couple shared in Pen-y-Ffordd, near Holywell

Another ex-partner Tanya Foye said her relationship with Mr Garner ended when she learned he was having an affair with another woman, Paula Roberts, and had a daughter by her.

But she told the court he repeatedly turned up at her house and attacked her, seriously injuring her head with a candlestick and threatening to kill her.

"I thought I was going to die. There was blood pouring down my face," she said.

Ms Roberts told the court he punched her in the mouth during their relationship and dragged her downstairs by her hair when she was pregnant.

The trial continues.