Image copyright Family photo Image caption The death of Lauren Griffiths 21, sparked a murder investigation

A man arrested in connection with the death of Lauren Griffiths has been released on police bail.

Ms Griffiths' body was found at a property in the Cathays area of Cardiff on 30 April.

The 22-year-old man from Wrexham has been released pending further investigations.

South Wales Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and are appealing for any information.