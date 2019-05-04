Image caption The new police powers cover five locations - including Pontypridd town centre

Fears over planned "large-scale disorder" and violence have prompted police to be given stop and search powers in south Wales.

A Section 60 Notice is in place in five locations including Pontypridd town centre, train station, cricket ground, Ynysangharad Park and Barry Sidings.

The notice, which is in effect until 02:00 BST Sunday, includes Mountain Ash town centre, in the Cynon Valley.

It follows planned large-scale violence in Pontypridd on Friday night.

Officers have the power to search any pedestrian or anyone in a vehicle in those areas for offensive weapons and dangerous instruments.

South Wales Police said the order was to prevent "serious violence".

"This decision has been taken after information has been provided concerning the possibility of a large number of youths from different valleys congregating in Pontypridd for large scale disorder purposes," a statement read.

"Section 60 is aimed at preventing serious violence, to find dangerous instruments or to apprehend persons carrying weapons.

"There is a real concern that this matter could escalate."

Local councillor Heledd Fychan described the situation as "hugely concerning".