'Unexplained death' of man found in sea investigated
- 4 May 2019
Police are investigating the "unexplained death" of a man who has been recovered from the sea off the coast of south Wales.
The man was found off Morfa beach near Aberavon in Neath Port Talbot after the coastguard raised the alarm about 11:10 BST.
He was taken to Morriston Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
South Wales Police is investigating and said the man's next of kin have been informed.