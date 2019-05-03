Image caption Bernie Attridge said he "finally decided that the Labour Party is not for me"

The former deputy leader of Flintshire council has quit the Labour Party.

Bernie Attridge was sacked from the ruling cabinet in March after he was accused of a breach of confidence by then leader Aaron Shotton, who stood down following a backlash.

On Friday Mr Attridge tweeted to say: "Finally decided that the Labour Party is not for me."

Ian Roberts, who took over as Labour council leader, said he was "very disappointed".

"He's made a number of positive contributions over the years for which we are grateful," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mr Attridge will now represent Connah's Quay Central as an independent councillor.

He said: "Due to recent events, I find my position in the Labour group has become untenable.

"This has affected me greatly, both mentally and physically."

It is the latest development following a bitter row which broke out between Councillors Shotton and Attridge, whose sacking as deputy leader sparked anger among his supporters and led to a street protest.

Mr Shotton, who is the subject of an ongoing conduct investigation, later stepped down as leader saying he faced "intolerable pressure".

Councillor Attridge also spoke out last month to deny involvement in an anonymous letter containing malicious allegations against senior officers.