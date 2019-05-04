Image copyright Plaid Cymru Image caption Councillor Paul James had been preparing for a charity bike ride

A charity cyclist's fundraising appeal has surpassed its £10,000 target after his death in a crash near Aberystwyth.

Paul James was on his bike when he was struck on the A487 between Waun Fawr and Bow Street in April.

The charity ride is due to go ahead in his memory later this month with the appeal now at £11,300 and still rising.

Mr James's funeral is being held at St Michael's Church at noon on Saturday with a collection towards the appeal also being held in his memory.

The Ceredigion councillor, who represented Llanbadarn Fawr Sulien, had been in training for a 140-mile (225km) bike ride.

He planned to cycle from the Dyfi ward cardiac monitoring unit at Bronglais Hospital, Aberystwyth, to the cardio-thoracic high dependency unit at Swansea's Morriston Hospital.

Paul James's last newsletter to residents was completed by his friends

Councillor Gareth Davies said people felt it was important to continue with the ride as he was a "very active member of the community".

He said local businesses were also continuing to hold collections around Aberystwyth.

Mr James's regular newsletter to residents was only partly written when he died but it was completed by his friends and it was sent out to residents in his ward and the wider area.

"He was very passionate about the village and giving the best to residents," said Mr Davies.

"He was a giant of a man whose presence would be known everywhere he went."

In a statement last month, his family said: "Paul was loving husband and father who lived life to the full."