An overturned chicken lorry has closed a road in Powys.

The crash happened on the A44 between Penybont and Fforest Inn at about 03:00 BST.

A vet as well as council staff, fire and ambulance crews have been at the scene and the lorry driver was given treatment at the scene for shortness of breath.

The road is closed in both directions from the A488 at Penybont to the A481 at Llanfihangel-Nant-Melan.