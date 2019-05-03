Image copyright Kerrie Aldridge Image caption Kerrie Aldridge said crossing Tower Bridge did not did not live up to expectations - but she did not let that spoil her moment

A woman who was among the last to finish the London Marathon has said she had a "brutal" experience being ignored and "sniggered at" by stewards.

Kerrie Aldridge, from Cardiff, said the course was being cleared away as she completed the marathon in nine hours and 11 minutes.

The criticism comes after another woman said she was called "fat and slow" by contractors at Sunday's race.

London Marathon organisers have been asked to comment.

"It was amazing and brutal all at the same time," said Ms Aldridge.

"You see the London Marathon as being the people's marathon with crowds and everyone screaming, cheering you on.

"But if you are a back-of-the-pack runner, you don't get that."

She imagined crowds would be lining the road at one the famous landmarks.

"Everyone talks about the Tower of London being a defining moment - crowds from wall to wall," she said.

"I turned that corner and there were clean-up trucks sweeping the road."

Image copyright Kerrie Aldridge Image caption About half way through the race, Ms Aldridge filmed her self visibly upset at the experience but determined to carry on

Stewards were dismantling the course including taking down mile markers and barriers, and she was forced to drink from half-empty discarded bottles of water because the refuel stops were no longer manned.

To make matters worse, Ms Aldridge said some contractors were rude to her when she asked for directions.

"Stewards turned their backs and carried on their conversation or looked me up and down and sniggered at me," she said.

Ms Aldridge, who has one child, said she has raised thousands for the Miscarriage Association after having miscarried multiple times herself.

The 39-year-old said her negative experiences of the race made the positive ones all the more memorable.

Image caption She carried in nine hours and 11 minutes - one of the last people to finish the race

"I had a woman who had three miscarriages come up to me and hugged me, and said 'keep on running, do it for my angel babies'.

"Thousands and thousands of people messaged me saying 'you are my hero'."