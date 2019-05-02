Butetown man pleads guilty to Grangetown attempted murder
- 2 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has admitted the attempted murder of a woman in an attack near Cardiff city centre.
Ahmed Ismail Ali, 34, of Butetown, admitted the attack which took place at Stafford Road, Grangetown, on 24 February.
A 26-year-old woman, believed to be known to Ali, was taken to hospital, although her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Ali will be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on 30 May.