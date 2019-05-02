Wales

Butetown man pleads guilty to Grangetown attempted murder

  • 2 May 2019
Police cordon at scene
Image caption The attack took place in the Grangetown area of Cardiff

A man has admitted the attempted murder of a woman in an attack near Cardiff city centre.

Ahmed Ismail Ali, 34, of Butetown, admitted the attack which took place at Stafford Road, Grangetown, on 24 February.

A 26-year-old woman, believed to be known to Ali, was taken to hospital, although her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Ali will be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on 30 May.

