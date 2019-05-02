Image copyright Steven Bradwick Image caption Steven Bradwick, and the clinical waste bin he claims he had to use as a dining table

A man said he was forced to eat off a bin and left on a trolley for hours in hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Steven Bradwick, 58, a Labour member of Rhondda Cynon Taf council, said he was repeatedly moved around corridors at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr.

He claimed a "patronising" doctor asked if he expected special treatment as a councillor when he complained about a long wait to be transferred to Cardiff.

Health bosses are investigating.

Mr Bradwick, from Aberdare, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service about his experiences after suffering two heart attacks in one week.

He said he received good treatment following the first incident at the end of March.

But after being admitted again, he said he was constantly moved around corridors before being left in a room with four trolleys and nine people.

"I had my head against a washing basin," he said.

"I had no table to eat my food off. I had to eat my food off a clinical waste bin."

Image copyright Google Image caption Steven Bradwick was admitted to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil before being transferred to Cardiff

Mr Bradwick said he also spent several hours sitting in a chair waiting to be transferred to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

The bed manager apologised when he complained, but it was then a doctor allegedly implied he was expecting special treatment.

Mr Bradwick claimed a consultant told him he had "slipped through the system".

He was eventually transferred to Cardiff after 11 days in hospital for an angioplasty operation and returned to Merthyr that evening to be discharged the next day.

"I couldn't care less about me," he said. "What I care about is the little old lady who lives down the road who has got no-one to fight for her."

A spokesman for Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board said: "We cannot comment on the circumstances surrounding individual cases.

"We can confirm that we are currently undertaking an investigation into the issues raised by councillor Bradwick."