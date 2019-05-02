Image caption People returned to their cars on Tuesday to find they were suddenly narrowly avoiding a parking ticket

Contractors painted double yellow lines on a town centre street - but left gaps where vehicles had been parked.

The strange road markings were painted in South Road in Aberystwyth on Tuesday, much to residents' surprise.

Hotelier John Evans said no prior notice was given that road marking would be taking place and labelled the attempt a "complete farce".

Ceredigion council has been asked to comment.

Mr Evans owns Yr Hafod Guest House on the corner of Marine Terrace and South Road.

Image caption Hotelier John Evans said residents were not given any notice and no bollards were placed on the street to keep it clear

He said the council had given residents no prior notice the lines would be painted and no bollards had been left out.

"The first thing we knew was white lines appeared on the road," he said.

"Now we know that's where the council wanted the lines to go, but we weren't told it would happen."