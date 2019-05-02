Image copyright Eirian Evans/Geograph Image caption A coastguard station has stood in Gwbert since 1878

A coastguard rescue station has been temporarily closed in a row over first aid training.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency says it has suspended operations at Gwbert on the Ceredigion coast near Cardigan due to low operational numbers.

Eight of the ten volunteers quit after mandatory training was switched from Gwbert to Milford Haven, a two-hour round trip.

Staff fear the station will now not reopen.

One staff member, who did not wish to be named, said the training was among "many underlying issues ignored" by superiors. The training had switched to Sundays, he added, which was also not good to some of the volunteers.

"I work on Sundays and half of us our farmers, they can't afford the time," he said.

"It's our local coast and we want to keep people safe (but the agency) has been quite arrogant."

The two remaining officers have been moved to the Moelgrove station.

'Backwards step'

The Maritime & Coastguard Agency said the closure was temporary.

It added: "This is due to the fact that several coastguard officers resigned from their positions because they did not want to undertake the mandatory CERCC first aid qualifications that is required of all coastguard volunteers.

"We would like to reassure the public that there is no reduction in the quality of search and rescue provided for that area, which is adequately covered by Moylegrove, Cardigan and New Quay Coastguard Rescue Teams."

Ceredigion MP Ben Lake called the closure a "backwards step" and has tabled a written Commons question asking the secretary of state for transport whether staffing along the coast is adequate.

Mr Lake said: "The courage of these volunteers who devote time to rescue efforts on our shores must not be taken for granted."