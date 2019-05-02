Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There are 9.5 million sheep and lambs in Wales and 1.1 million cattle and calves, which add to carbon emissions

Wales should set a target to cut carbon emissions by 95% by 2050, compared with 1990 levels, the UK government's climate advisory body has said.

It wants to cut num+bers of sheep and cattle, plant more trees and encourage heavy industry to clean up.

Chris Stark, chief executive of the UK Committee on Climate Change (CCC), said: "It's a big shift, but one which we think is achievable".

The Welsh Government said it would "consider the advice in full".

It is more than the 80% target set by Welsh Government in 2016.

But it is less than the "net-zero" target recommended for the UK by 2050 and one leading environmental charity said more could be done.

CCC, which set out what it called an "ambitious new target" for Wales, is taking into account particular issues facing the nation around its farming, steel and power industries.

Gases which heat the atmosphere and contribute to climate change are by-products of agriculture, including methane from cows and sheep, and gases from the things such as fertilisers.

Greenhouse gas emissions in Wales CO2 totals and forecast, 1990-2050

The main recommendations are:

Grassland for animal grazing takes up 74% of land, but CCC believes this could be reduced by about 25% by 2050

A positive contribution to carbon levels would come from increasing land for forestry by about 70%

Wales has a higher share of total emissions (30%) from industry compared with the UK as a whole (22%), but CCC said its analysis suggested emissions could be reduced in the long term

The recycling rate could rise further - from 60% to 70% by 2025 - there is already a target of 100% by 2050

The CCC believes the 95% target cannot be delivered by Welsh Government policy alone and needs both UK-wide and devolved policies to "ramp up significantly".

If the UK does not commit to the net-zero greenhouse gas target, Wales may need to set a looser target.

Image caption Wind energy and other renewables are part of the drive for cleaner energy

It also wants to see walking and cycling encouraged, advice on retro-fitting buildings to make them energy efficient, and encouraging low-carbon manufacturing.

Everyone will be expected to play their part in the way they live their lives but, CCC believes this is achievable.

The analysis suggests meeting the carbon budget requirements will add £85 to £120 to annual fuel bills up to 2030, but these can be more than offset by energy efficiency improvements.

Mr Stark said: "The agricultural sector will find it tougher to get to zero emissions but it's a huge shift.

"People are going to have to find a way of heating their homes and travelling on Welsh roads without burning fossil fuels in their cars - all of these things involve technologies and societal shifts that we know about and they shouldn't be feared, but we need the UK and Welsh governments to put the policies in place to deliver it."

Haf Elgar, director of Friends of the Earth Cymru, said: "We can be more ambitious - why should be do less than the UK? Scotland has been leading the way with renewable energy but I didn't think that's a reason we can't catch up."

The Welsh Government welcomed the advice having declared a climate emergency in Wales earlier this week.

It said: "We have agreed to review our 2050 target and report back to the National Assembly before setting the third carbon budget by the end of 2020.

"We will now consider (the) advice in full and have already asked the committee to provide further recommendations next year on what (the) advice means for our existing interim targets and carbon budgets."