Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 21-year-old woman in Cardiff.

They were called to Glynrhondda Street, Cathays, following reports of an incident on Tuesday at 18:10 BST.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, said Det Chief Insp Darren George from South Wales Police.

Police believe the victim to be a local woman, although formal identification has not yet been carried out.

Her family has been informed and they are being supported by specially trained liaison officers.