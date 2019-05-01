Cathays murder probe follows death of woman, 21
Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 21-year-old woman in Cardiff.
They were called to Glynrhondda Street, Cathays, following reports of an incident on Tuesday at 18:10 BST.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, said Det Chief Insp Darren George from South Wales Police.
Police believe the victim to be a local woman, although formal identification has not yet been carried out.
Her family has been informed and they are being supported by specially trained liaison officers.