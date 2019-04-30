Fire crews tackling industrial site blaze in Ammanford
30 April 2019
A large fire at an industrial site has sent huge plumes of black smoke into the sky above Ammanford.
About 30 firefighters are tackling the blaze and police have advised people to avoid the area around Shands Road.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it had closed the road and the fire service has sent five engines to the scene.
Residents have been urged to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution due to the risks of smoke inhalation.