The Bishop of Monmouth will retire at the end of the month due to ill health, the Church in Wales has said.

It follows a nine-month absence amid speculation about a personality clash between the Right Reverend Richard Pain and some members of his senior team.

Bishop Pain served the Diocese of Monmouth for 34 years, the last six as bishop.

Arrangements for a farewell service for Bishop Pain will be announced shortly, the church said.

The Archbishop of Wales John Davies previously refused to comment on the dispute.

A church investigation found there was no case to answer in relation to the matter - but after this failed to end it, the church moved to a formal attempt at arbitration.

'Much-loved priest'

Bishop Pain held the portfolio for ministry matters in the Province, and was chair of the Council of St Padarn's Theological Institute.

He began his ministry as a curate in Caldicot, having trained for ministry at St Michael's College, Llandaff, and then served as parish priest in Six Bells and Cwmtillery, Risca, Overmonnow and Monmouth.

He was Archdeacon of Monmouth from 2008 to 2013, also then serving as parish priest of the Mamhilad group of parishes. He was elected Bishop of Monmouth in 2013.

Archbishop Davies said: "Bishop Richard has been a faithful and much-loved priest to those he has served and a valued colleague to myself and the other bishops."