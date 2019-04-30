Image copyright RSPCA Cymru Image caption The RSPCA is seeking the owner, pictured with the squirrel monkey, but said he would not require a licence for the primate

A monkey wearing a nappy bit a person twice at a fair in Cardiff, the RSPCA has said.

The charity is seeking the squirrel monkey's owner to find out why it was among a crowd of people in Leckwith Road.

RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels said the owner would not require a licence to keep the monkey, which was also in a collar and lead.

The person who was bitten went to hospital for tests.

Ms Daniels said the charity wanted to find out whether people were being encouraged to handle the monkey at the fair, which was held on 13 April.

"We have spoken to those who run the fair and they say they are unaware of this person," she added.

The charity is seeking a ban on keeping primates as pets due to their complex needs.