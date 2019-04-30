Image copyright David Parry Image caption From Ceredigion to Chicago

Murals to a drowned village have been sprung up across Wales recently, and now one has appeared in a Chicago pub.

They starting appearing after the wall with graffiti reading Cofiwch Dryweryn - Remember Tryweryn - was vandalised.

The original graffiti was painted near Aberystwyth in Ceredigion after the village of Capel Celyn in Gwynedd was flooded in 1965.

It has been called an "important national symbol" by campaigners who want greater protection for it.

Aberystwyth-born David Parry, 43, painted Cofiwch Dryweryn in his friend's bar, the Pleasant House Pub in Chicago, where it drew "a lot of questions" from customers.

Aside from Welsh ex-pats in his "Chicago Tafia" society, he said people with no heritage or connection to Wales loved it.

"I think there will be more to come. It is a symbol and it evokes a lot of strong feelings in people," he said.

Image copyright Gerwyn Williams Image caption Gerwyn Williams from Caernafon had the slogan tattooed for a "Welsh-themed sleeve"

The vandalism to the original mural, with paint and damage to the wall, is being treated as a hate crime by Dyfed-Powys Police.

"The vandalism is only making the support for Cofiwch Dryweryn flourish," Mr Parry said.

"We thought we could do something to in Chicago to show our support."

Unofficial Cofiwch Dryweryn memorials have sprung up in Swansea Bay, Ceredigion, Bridgend and elsewhere across the UK.