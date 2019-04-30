Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thousands of people have visited the Banksy piece since it appeared in December.

An agreement on where Port Talbot's Banksy will go on display has been reached ahead of work to move the graffiti art to a new home.

Neath Port Talbot Council said it has agreed to let a space at the town's Ty'r Orsaf buildings to house the 'Season's Greetings' piece.

The work was bought by art dealer John Brandler for a six-figure sum with the promise to put it on public show.

Work is now expected to begin in May to move it from a wall at Taibach.

Image copyright PA Image caption 'Season's Greetings' will remain in the town for now

The graffiti has been protected by plastic sheeting and 24-hour security since it appeared on the side of steel worker Ian Lewis's garage just before Christmas.

The wall featuring the art weighs about 4.5 tonnes and needs to be covered in resin before its move.

The council said an agreement with Pobl Housing to lease space at Ty'r Orsaf could also pave the way for a longer-term art gallery at the site.