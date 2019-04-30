Mumbles coast deaths: Discovery of two bodies 'not suspicious'
- 30 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding two deaths on the coast at Gower on Monday, police have said.
Coastguards and other emergency services were called to Limeslade Beach after a man's body was discovered.
South Wales Police said they were called out due to concerns for the welfare of an elderly man at about 16:45 BST.
A second man's body was also discovered at Port Eynon at 20:45. The coroner has been informed about both the deaths.