Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emiliano Sala was in a light aircraft that crashed into the English Channel

Two people have been arrested after a photo purporting to show the post-mortem examination of footballer Emiliano Sala was posted on Twitter.

A woman, 48, of Corsham, Wiltshire, was arrested on suspicion of unauthorised access to computer material and malicious communications.

A man, 62, of Calne, Wiltshire, was arrested on suspicion of unauthorised access to computer material.

Premier League player Sala, 28, died in a plane crash in January.

Wiltshire Police said: "There is no evidence to suggest a break-in at the mortuary, and no evidence to suggest that any staff from the mortuary, or indeed any other council employees, are involved in any wrongdoing."

The force, which has been investigating, said the picture had been shared on Twitter.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on 7 February at Holly Tree Lodge Mortuary in Dorset.

Dorset Police began an investigation on 13 February, when the force became aware of the image on Twitter.

Det Insp Gemma Vinton, senior investigating officer for Wiltshire Police, said: "During the course of this ongoing investigation we have been liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service Wessex.

"A file of evidence was sent to CPS last week to consider whether criminal charges should be brought again the two individuals under investigation by Wiltshire Police.

"My thoughts remain with Emiliano's family for the pain they have endured throughout the last three months, and who should not have to go through the additional anguish of knowing such distressing images have circulated on the internet.

"I would also urge people to stop sharing the image - this is causing further distress to Emiliano's family and friends."