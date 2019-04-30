Image caption The proposed site for the National Eisteddfod in Llanrwst

The National Eisteddfod was warned about the risk of flooding months before changing the location of this year's festival, BBC Wales has found.

It was announced in 2017 that Llanrwst in Conwy would host the event, but organisers did not engage with Wales' environmental body until December 2018.

Natural Resources Wales said it told organisers of their "concerns about flooding on the site".

The Eisteddfod said it would look at what lessons it can learn.

An email seen by Newyddion 9, which was sent in January, warned the Eisteddfod that "...if this proposal was presented to the local planning authority, Natural Resources Wales would voice substantial concerns about the dangers of flooding on the site".

In March, the Eisteddfod announced it was making changes to the location of the site following significant flooding in the area.

Farmland and fields near the town were submerged after rain on 16 March, which caused significant damage.

The rail line between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog had to be closed in both directions.

Image copyright Transport for Wales Image caption Heavy rain caused damage to the Conwy Valley train line

A spokesperson for the Eisteddfod said: "We have acknowledged that we will look into what steps have been taken to ensure lessons are learned.

"For the time being our team is focused on making sure there is a suitable site and our wish is to keep it as close as possible to the town of Llanrwst."

At the moment, there is no confirmed location for the event after organisers said they may not get insurance for the fields based on current plans.

The music and poetry festival takes place in a different part of Wales each year, with last year's attracting 6,000 competitors and 500,000 visitors to Cardiff Bay.