An arts centre in the middle of Bangor has been evacuated due to fire.

People were urged to leave the Pontio Arts Centre while crews from two fire engines tackled the blaze.

North Wales Fire Service was called to the building at 11:50 BST after the fire started during repair works to the roof.

Smoke could be seen coming from the top of the £50m complex, which opened in 2015. Firefighters said the blaze had been brought under control.

A spokesman for Bangor University, which runs Pontio, said the fire began after tar being heated for the repair works set fire to insulation.

It is not yet clear how much damage has been caused but the blaze was limited to a small section of the roof, he added.

The building is likely to remain closed until a further damage and risk assessment has been carried out.