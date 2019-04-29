Wales

Sammy-Lee Lodwig death: Man in court on murder charge

  • 29 April 2019
Jason Farrell was remanded in custody Image copyright ATHENA PICTURES
Image caption Jason Farrell was remanded in custody

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a 22-year-old woman.

Jason Farrell allegedly killed Sammy-Lee Lodwig at a house in Carlton Terrace, Swansea, on 23 April.

He appeared in front of city magistrates earlier and was remanded in custody to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mr Farrell, from Swansea, is also charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a man. He has not entered pleas to either charge.

Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Sammy-Lee Lodwig's sister Miakala said she would "always remain in my heart"

