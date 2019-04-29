Sammy-Lee Lodwig death: Man in court on murder charge
- 29 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a 22-year-old woman.
Jason Farrell allegedly killed Sammy-Lee Lodwig at a house in Carlton Terrace, Swansea, on 23 April.
He appeared in front of city magistrates earlier and was remanded in custody to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday.
Mr Farrell, from Swansea, is also charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a man. He has not entered pleas to either charge.