Man denies Pontllanfraith supermarket manslaughter charge
- 29 April 2019
A 22-year-old man has denied the manslaughter of a man in a supermarket car park.
Timothy Higgins also pleaded not guilty to charges of causing death while driving uninsured and causing death while driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Christopher Gadd, 48, died at a Sainsbury's car park at Pontllanfraith in Caerphilly county on 4 March.
Mr Higgins was given conditional bail at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.
He is due to stand trial in July.