Man denies Pontllanfraith supermarket manslaughter charge

  • 29 April 2019
Christopher Gadd Image copyright Wales News Service
Image caption Christopher Gadd died outside the Sainsbury's in Pontllanfrait on 4 March

A 22-year-old man has denied the manslaughter of a man in a supermarket car park.

Timothy Higgins also pleaded not guilty to charges of causing death while driving uninsured and causing death while driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Christopher Gadd, 48, died at a Sainsbury's car park at Pontllanfraith in Caerphilly county on 4 March.

Mr Higgins was given conditional bail at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

He is due to stand trial in July.

