Image copyright Jyun Gang Gu Image caption The locomotive was decorated with a Welsh dragon for a lantern festival in Taiwan

A steam locomotive is back in Wales following an 8,000-mile round trip to Taiwan.

Dougal, built in 1946 for a gasworks in Glasgow, has been resident on the Llanfair line in Powys since 1967.

It was sent as part of a link-up with operators of new heritage railway lines in the country.

Dougal was shown at festivals as part of an agreement for volunteers from the Llanfair line to pass on their knowledge.

The Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway was opened in 1903 to link rural villages but closed in 1956.

In 1963, a group of enthusiasts took it over and it now runs as a tourist attraction.