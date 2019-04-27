Image copyright The Met Office Image caption All of Wales is covered by the weather warning

Nearly 600 homes in Wales are without power because of damage caused by Storm Hannah.

Western Power listed 470 affected properties, with the worst-hit area around Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.

A yellow wind warning is in place for Wales until 15:00 BST, with traffic disruption and power cuts expected.

A tree has fallen and partially blocked the A484 near Idole, Carmarthenshire and the Cleddau Bridge, Pembrokeshire is closed to high-sided vehicles.

The Met Office's warning covers the whole of Wales and also warns of fallen trees and high waves for coastal communities.

Storm Hannah's predecessor Storm Gareth, caused widespread disruption to several parts of the UK last month.