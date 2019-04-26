Image copyright Robin Drayton/Geograph Image caption Rory McLeod's body was found at the Royal Gwent Hospital on 13 April

A hospital patient went missing for two days before he was was found dead by staff in a shower.

A coroner is investigating how Rory McLeod, a registered patient at the Royal Gwent Hospital, was able to disappear while in the care of staff.

Mr McLeod, 52, had been reported missing to Gwent Police on 11 April, two days before he was found dead at the hospital in Newport.

It is understood he was a patient on the substance misuse ward.

Aneurin Bevan University Hospital Board, which is also investigating, confirmed the case had been "referred to the coroner in line with normal procedure"

It is not yet known how long Mr McLeod had been in the shower room before his body was found.

A spokesman for the health board said: "We can confirm that the body of a 52-year-old man was found by staff at the Royal Gwent Hospital on April 13th 2019.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the man and we have offered them our support."