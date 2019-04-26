Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Organisers have put the brakes on this weekend's cycling event

Organisers have been forced to postpone an annual charity bike ride due to warnings of severe weather caused by Storm Hannah.

They said it was unsafe to allow CARTEN100 to go ahead on Saturday, on the advice of local councils, police and their medical team.

The 100-mile ride from Cardiff to Tenby, in Pembrokeshire, attracted about 2,500 cyclists last year.

The forecast includes heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 55mph (90km/h).

"We have not come to this decision lightly," said organiser Peter Palmer.

"We understand that our riders have put in a huge amount of time and effort in training and preparation with the support of family and friends."

Cyclists are being asked to keep hold of their ride numbers as the CARTEN100 team works to see if there is a suitable date to reschedule the event.