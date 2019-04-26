Image copyright BBC Wales Investigates

The father of Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala, who was killed in a plane crash earlier this year, has died three months after his son's death.

Horacio Sala, 58, suffered a heart attack on Friday, his friend and president of his local club confirmed.

Daniel Ribero, from San Martin de Progreso, told C5N TV channel that Mr Sala had passed away before doctors arrived at his home in Progreso.

Emiliano Sala's plane crashed en route to Cardiff after leaving from France.

The Argentine footballer was on his way to joining his new club Cardiff City from French club Nantes in a club record £15m deal when the crash happened over the English Channel.