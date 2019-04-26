Image caption A woman who admitted shaking her six-month-old baby was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday

A woman who admitted shaking her six-month-old baby, causing it "potentially catastrophic injuries", has been given a suspended prison sentence.

The 36-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted causing the baby grievous bodily harm.

The court heard she had called emergency services saying her baby had gone "floppy" and was not breathing.

Judge Eleri Rees handed the woman a 15-month suspended prison sentence at Cardiff Crown Court.

After emergency services arrived, the woman - from the Newport area - said she had found the baby in that condition and the child had not been well for some days.

She had carried out CPR until the paramedics arrived.

'Ashen and listless'

Matthew Cobbe, prosecuting, said she was found "distraught" in the living room with the child who was described as being "ashen and listless".

When the baby was taken to the Royal Gwent hospital, initially no evidence could be found of bruising or swelling to the scalp.

Subsequent scans discovered deep internal injuries around the brain caused by trauma.

The court heard the injuries were caused by a "shaking episode" and that medical professionals had concluded that "abusive head trauma" was the likely cause of the injuries.

The woman had initially denied she was responsible for the injuries but accepted responsibility as her trial was due to begin.

Judge Rees told her it was in her favour that she "didn't seek to attribute the blame to anyone else" although until now she had been "unwilling to accept responsibility for these injuries".

The woman was also ordered to pay costs of £1,800.

The court heard the child was now showing "little after effects of the injuries".