Women hunting Easter eggs rescued from Snowdonia ridge
- 25 April 2019
Two women had to be rescued from a ridge in Snowdonia after becoming stuck while hunting for Easter eggs.
The pair - both in their 20s and from the West Midlands - climbed a 200ft scree slope near Penmaenmawr, Conwy, to find leftovers from a recent hunt.
But they were forced to dial 999 on Thursday after "becoming anxious".
Three members of Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue used harnesses and a rope to lower the women to safety - though without any eggs.