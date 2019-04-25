Image copyright Getty Images/Jeremy Bolwell/Geograph Image caption The women believed eggs remained from a previous hunt above Penmaenmawr

Two women had to be rescued from a ridge in Snowdonia after becoming stuck while hunting for Easter eggs.

The pair - both in their 20s and from the West Midlands - climbed a 200ft scree slope near Penmaenmawr, Conwy, to find leftovers from a recent hunt.

But they were forced to dial 999 on Thursday after "becoming anxious".

Three members of Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue used harnesses and a rope to lower the women to safety - though without any eggs.