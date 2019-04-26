Image caption Mr Griffith said the Irish and Austrians will be the toughest to beat

A lorry driver needs to raise £6,000 - to get his plough to the United States, and take on the best in the world.

Hugh Griffith, from Gwynedd, will be representing Wales at the World Ploughing Championships - 4,000 miles (6,438km) away in Minnesota.

And he said he needs to take his own plough to get the best results.

"It's like a runner getting new trainers or a golfer changing clubs. You spend ages working with your equipment and getting it just right."

Mr Griffith, from Rhyd y Clafdy, near Pwllheli, is one of two competitors who will be representing Wales at the event at the end of August.

He will spend the summer training for the event - and he already knows who will provide the toughest test.

"The Austrians are very competitive", he said. "They spend a year in agricultural college training just for this event.

"But the Irish are the team to beat. They always seem to do well.

"The atmosphere at the event is amazing. People are proud to represent their country, but they also have a good time.

"I've been to the event before as a spectator and made friends around the world."