Image caption A number of homes had to be evacuated when the fire took hold on the mountain

A teenager arrested in connection with a large mountain fire has been released pending further inquiries.

The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of arson, causing a public nuisance and assaulting a police officer.

It comes after about 20 homes had to be evacuated during a fire on a mountain in Blaenau Ffestiniog, Gwynedd, on Monday.

A 49-year-old local man has also been charged with obstructing police.

He has been bailed by police and will appear before Caernarfon magistrates in May.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the fire which led to a number of homes being evacuated.